AVILLA — Michael Earl Probst, 61, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his residence in Avilla, Indiana.
Mike was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 26, 1958, to George Alan Probst and Sharon (Gehring) Anderson.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1978, and married Tamela Jean Caudill on May 9, 1981, at Mitchell Street Methodist Church in Kendallville.
Mike was employed with Flint & Walling in Kendallville.
His survivors include his wife, Tammy Probst, of Avilla; son, Kelby and Katie Probst, of Kendallville; daughter, Jenny Ernsberger, of Kendallville; eight grandchildren, Ryan McLaughlin, Kara McLaughlin, Gage Ernsberger, Cale Ernsberger, Jaxx Ernsberger, Hadley Probst, Wade Probst and Nash Probst; sisters, Cindy Probst, of Fort Wayne, Elizabeth and Fred Grant. of LaGrange, and Rebecca Probst, of Kendallville.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with the Rev. Charles Mosley officiating the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
