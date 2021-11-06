KENDALLVILLE — Geneva “Geek” Wallen, 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
She was born on July 14, 1936, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Huey and Girley (Sexton) Shepherd.
She was married to Richard Wallen. He preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2014.
Mrs. Wallen worked at Quick Tanks and Hendrickson Suspension, both in Kendallville.
She was a member of True Church of God in Jesus Name at Lisbon.
Geneva enjoyed shopping, decorating, and antiques. She was a collector of many items and was a very social lady. She loved her family and her church.
Surviving are a daughter, Sherry (Ernie Nisley) Wallen, of Kendallville; four sons, Rick (Barb) Wallen, of Wolcottville, Harold (Jill) Wallen, of Kendallville, Ronald (Tonya) Wallen, of Rome City and Chris Wallen, of Kendallville; her ex-husband, Eddie Hauger, of Kendallville; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Marlene (Joe) Miller, of Auburn and Cory Handshoe, of Auburn; and three brothers, Buford (Joan) Shepherd, of Walling, Tennessee, Bud (Linda) Handshoe, of Auburn and Thelmer Handshoe of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Maggie Collins; a brother, Commodore Shepherd; and a great-grandson, Colt’n Green.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., at True Church of God in Jesus Name, 2664 S. Lima Road, Kendallville, with Pastor Worley Gibson and Pastor Abe Prater officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Honorary pallbearers are Jason Wallen, Joshua Wallen, Condon Wallen, Zach Wallen, Javion Stokes and Bailey Shipp. Active pallbearers are Harold Wallen, Ronald Wallen, Chris Wallen, Braeden Wallen-Frye, Harold Wallen Jr., and Austin Wolfe.
Visitation is on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, after 4 p.m., at the church and on Tuesday until the time of the service.
Preferred memorials may be made to True Church of God in Jesus Name.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
