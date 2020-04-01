Lucille Nelson Apr 1, 2020 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lucille Elaine Nelson, 90, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 4:30 p.m., on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What impact will the coronavirus have on northeast Indiana? You voted: Little or no impact A significant short term impact A significant possibly long term health and economic impact An extremely serious impact Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFlu pandemic a century ago hit northeast Indiana hardSecond Noble County coronavirus case confirmedPolice not looking for stay-at-home violators2 nabbed after hitting Lake County squad cars, fleeing moving SUV during interstate pursuit, police sayMany still at work at 'essential' businessesIndiana aiming to double COVID-19 care capacity ahead of expected surge in casesYou asked: What is the coronavirus incubation periodTwo test positive for coronavirus in LaGrange CountyFremont Middle School employee positive for COVID-19Steuben has its first COVID-19 case Images Videos CommentedCounty to consider resolution for 2A sanctuary movement (3) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Noble, DeKalb, Steuben record new COVID-19 cases as virus continues surging Auburn native just misses ‘Biggest Loser’ $25,000 prize Board approves sign for Auburn law firm Third Noble county resident tests positive for coronavirus Soup kitchen closed until further notice INDOT plans virtual job fair Eastside scholarship deadline extended Heimach Center cancels car show
