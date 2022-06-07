LAGRANGE — James G. “Sonny” Myers, 83, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on June 5, 2022, at his home, following five months of illness.
He was born on March 20, 1939, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Orla and Wanda (Delancey) Myers.
After graduating from Angola High School in 1957, James joined the United States Coast Guard for four years.
Upon returning from the service, he began driving truck for several years. Jim moved to Arizona, and worked at the All-American Girl Gold Mine, driving heavy equipment. When he and several co-workers were told they would be going underground to work, Jim decided it was time to leave.
Jim moved to Nevada, and worked at the Barrick Gold Mine, driving heavy equipment. He decided to move to Missouri, where he worked with heavy equipment, raised black Angus Cattle and Arabian Horses. Eventually, Jim moved back to Indiana, where he retired.
Surviving is one sister, Gloria E Grim, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana; his children, Kandi Lee (Jim) Hoy, of South Portland, Maine, and Brent Myers Levesque, of Bath, Maine; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his special friend, Mary McKay, from Missouri; and friends, Larry Lefebvre and wife, Pat, who are from Arizona, and moved to Angola, Indiana, and Byron and Abby Getz, of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orla and Wanda Myers; and a sister, Barbara June Payne.
His friend, Byron, would often come down to his house and make breakfast for Jim and himself, which Jim loved.
He loved to go to tractor shows with his friends, LaVon Bender and Ben Penick, especially the shows with John Deere tractors.
Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge in West Plains, Missouri, and in Angola, Indiana. James was a member of the Arabian Horse Association.
At Jim’s request, there will be no services.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
