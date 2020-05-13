Dale Brown May 13, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale E. Brown, 66, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday May 11, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What will you be doing with your $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check? You voted: urgent needs such as housing, food, health, repairs pay down debt home improvement save donate other Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWelcome to Stage 2'Way worse than the flu' — West Noble AD Tom Schermerhorn recounts fight with COVID-19Not Fair-ing Well: Noble County fair board struggling amid pandemicNo soda for you: Coffee stations, fountain drinks shutteredMiller Poultry employee talks about COVID-19 diagnosisSteuben COVID-19 positives shift youngerShipshewana starts to slowly return to normal15th Noble County resident dies of COVID-19; state sets testing record againSome numbers matter more than othersStatewide testing remains high, Steuben County records second death Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Fire department fish fry a go for June 10 Donations passed out with meals at Fremont Frost on the radio: 'There's a lot at stake' in Nebraska if football season is affected by pandemic Report: Former Husker DB Amukamara to sign with Las Vegas Raiders Bryan Adams apologises for rant Katy Perry suffers 'waves' of depression James Corden reveals three Late Late Show staff gave birth to baby girls within 24 hours John Boyega's mum compares him to David Beckham after discovering secret tattoo
