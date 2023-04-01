Margaret A. Graham, 96, of South Whitley, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 5:50 p.m., at Peabody Memorial Home in North Manchester, Indiana.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery, West 4th St., Bloomington, Indiana.
Memorials in Margaret’s honor are to South Whitley Community Public Library.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.