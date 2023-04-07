BUTLER — Philip G. Vose, 71, of Butler, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.
He was born March 15, 1952, in Auburn to Charles “Cecil” and Opal Pauline (Huntington) Vose.
Phil was a 1970 graduate of Eastside High School.
He worked for Vulcraft, Nucor and the City of Butler, and retired in 2021 from Eastside High School.
He was a former member of the Butler Church of Christ.
Phil enjoyed vegetable gardening and learning about history. He was a very talented artist and loved woodworking and making sketches for the grandchildren.
He married Ann (Alexander) Moore on July 2, 1983, in Butler.
Surviving are his wife, Ann Vose of Butler; two children, Angela Vose of Fort Wayne and Rod (Rhonda) Moore of Butler; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three siblings, Chuck (Jean) Vose of Auburn, Carol Kugler of Ashley and Pat (Chuck) Johnson of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Greg Moore; brother, Doug (Kathleen) Vose; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Kugler.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Jeff Alexander officiating.
Burial will take place in Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to3 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
