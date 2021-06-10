HAMILTON — Howard Lee Hamman, 72, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his Hamilton home.
Mr. Hamman was born on Jan. 7, 1949, in Angola, Indiana, to Martin and Lois (Oberlin) Hamman.
He married Connie Hamman on Aug. 23, 2008, in Hamilton. She resides in Hamilton.
Mr. Hamman worked for Flare Precision in Fort Wayne for 30 years, retiring in 2019.
He was a member of Hamilton Fish and Game Club. He loved to fish, hunt and work on his garden.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Hamman, of Hamilton; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott and Andrea Hamman, of Woodburn and Mark Hamman, of Auburn; stepsons, Michael (Lacey) Anderson and Andrew (Elaine) Anderson; stepdaughters, Emily (Cory) Anderson and Molly Anderson; five grandchildren, Lukas Hamman, Jakob Hamman, Kaleb Hamman, Alex Hamman and Grace Hamman; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Kay Hamman, of Auburn; three nephews and their spouses, John and Jamie Hamman, Kevin and Krista Hamman and Jason and Cindy Hamman; and his former spouse, Alice Ruper, of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Paul Hamman.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Memorial donations may be directed to Hamilton Fish and Game Club, P.O. Box 555, Hamilton, IN 46742.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
