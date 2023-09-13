LAOTTO — Sandra S. Ternet, 78, of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at home, surrounded by her family.
Sandra was born on July 25, 1945, in Lafayette, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Ternet, of LaOtto; daughters and sons-in-law, Dollie and Thomas Miller, of LaOtto, Jackie and John Price, of Saint Joe and Patricia and Bill McCormick, of Virginia; sisters, Brenda Gunter, Toni Clawson and June Albertson, all of Washington State; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina L. Ternet; father, James Clawson; and mother, Charlotte Clawson.
A private family graveside service will take place at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Avilla.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
