ANGOLA — We are sad to share that Dr. Alan Ramon Stoudinger, of Angola Indiana, died on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Alan was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on April 16, 1938, the son of Lester and Ethelda Stoudinger.
After graduation from Battle Creek Central High School, Alan was a member of the charter class of Kellogg Community College. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Tri-State University, the Master of Science degree from Colorado State University, and the Doctor of Philosophy degree from Utah State University.
He served on the faculty of Tri-State University for more than 30 years, as Professor of Electrical Engineering and Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department.
He received many grants and awards, and was active in Eta Kappa Nu, the international honor society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.
He is survived by the love of his life and high school sweetheart Marjorie. Alan and Marjorie were married for 61 years. He is also survived by his four daughters, Diane, Mary, Jane and Kimberly; two sons-in-law, Frank and Mark; nine grandchildren, David and his wife, Kelsey, Aaron and his wife Aubrey, Alex, Kathryn, Taylor, Alexis, Lauren, Tanner and Jensen; and sister, Susan Northcutt.
Alan enjoyed racquetball, building a family home, sports, music and in his later years, his daily walks at Pokagon with Marj. Alan was always willing to lend a helping hand. Alan was devoted to his family and enjoyed their activities, travels, joys and sports.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the charity of choice, to the American Heart Association, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana, or to the Trine University Women’s Softball Team.
Following Alan’s wishes, there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent online to HYPERLINK "http://www.beamsfuneralhome.com" www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
