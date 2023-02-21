ROME CITY — Kathleen Hogan Costello, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Kathy was born on June 15, 1935, in Fort Wayne, the oldest daughter of Michael and Esther Hogan, who preceded her in death.
Kathy graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1953.
She married Joseph Costello on Nov. 21, 1959. They raised three children.
Kathy was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph Costello, of Rome City; three children, Cindy (Claude) Balestra, of Fort Wayne, Patrick (Val) Costello, of Dublin, Ohio, and Molly (Mark) McCrory, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Alex (Ali) Balestra, Elizabeth Balestra, Sam Costello, Max McCrory and Maddie McCrory; and five siblings, James J. (Corky) Hogan, Timothy (Francie) Hogan, Patricia (Bill) Neil and Ann Hogan, all of Fort Wayne, and Ellen Hogan, of Boulder, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by four siblings, Dr. Michael, Thomas, Dennis and Mary Hogan; and a son, Joseph Costello, who died shortly after birth.
Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Gaspar Catholic Church, Rome City, with Father Louis Fowoyo officiating.
Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 9-11 a.m., with a rosary at 10:30 a.m.
Burial will take place at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery, Rome City.
Preferred memorials are to Masses at St. Gaspar or Helping Hands of Orange County.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is in charge of arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.