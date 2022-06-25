KENTLAND — Jean F. Pitstick, 84, of Kentland, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Franciscan Hospital.
Jean was born on Oct. 25, 1937, in Wisconsin, to Roy and Amanda Lowry. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Goodland High School in 1956. Jean married Howard Pitstick on April 12, 1958, and he survives.
During the 64 years of her married life, she worked as a telephone operator, Caldwell Home aide in Earl Park, and Dormeyer Industries in Kentland.
Jean enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.
Surviving are four children, Pam (companion, Mark) Dieter, Karen (Chris) Wetli, of Albion, Indiana, Linda (Steve) Thomas and Jeff (Gayle) Pitstick. Also surviving are one sister, Ramona Austin; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond, Bernard and LeRoy; three sisters, Mary Ellen, Joanne and Margaret; son-in-law, Jim Dieter; and granddaughter, April Thomas.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., CST at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kentland, Indiana.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., CST at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
