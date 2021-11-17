Patricia A. Trowbridge, 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements are pending at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 2:14 am
