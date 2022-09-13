BUTLER — Lorene G. Gregory, 93, of Butler, Indiana, passed away peacefully, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at her residence, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Lorene was born on March 8, 1929, daughter of the late Samuel and Laura (Mutton) Platt Sr.
She was a 1947 graduate of Lafayette Central High School.
Lorene married James W. “Bill” Gregory on Aug. 27, 1954, in Roanoke, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2020.
She was as a homemaker, supporting her family, and helping Bill around their family farm.
In her free time, Lorene enjoyed tending to her flowers and mowing her lawn, which beautified the farm, and were recognized by many who passed by. Lorene had a deep appreciation for life.
Lorene is survived by her daughter, Lori (Tim) Barker, of Hamilton, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Bill; one son, Clayton Gregory; four brothers, Gerald Platt, Ralph Platt, Russell Platt and Samuel Platt Jr.; and four sisters, Beatrice Platt, Emma Siebern, Emma Jane Hine and Lucille Stapleton.
In honoring Lorene’s wishes, no public visitation or services will be held.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 3985 East Church St., Hamilton, IN 46742.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
