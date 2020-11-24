ORLAND — Jim Kain, age 75, of Orland, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born on July 21, 1945, in LaGrange, Indiana.
He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and G'pa. He loved spending time with his family, regular outings with college friends, farming, IU sports and Colts football.
Jim and his wife, Ruth, found great joy in 50 years of marriage, living in Orland, after graduating from Indiana University, Bloomington.
Jim also enjoyed farming with his family.
Jim is survived by Ruth; and also daughter, Lisa (Heath Penick) Kain; and granddaughters, Taylor and Brianna Stukey; and daughter, Amy (Jason) Brandt; brother, Richard (Pamela) Kain; and sister, Brenda (Tim) Chapman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lillian (Evans) Kain; and a grandson, Little John James Stukey.
There will be no calling or services held.
Memorials are to Orland Fire and Rescue.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
