Brody Barker
Brody Alan Barker, 18, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. His body drew its final breath on Friday, March 3, 2023, and he gave gifts as a donor to help others continue on with their lives.
A celebration of Brody’s life lived will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Drive, Columbia City.
The doors will open at noon, and following the service the family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.
