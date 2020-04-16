Didi Powell Apr 16, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Didi Joy Powell, 48, of Angola, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What will you be doing with your $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check? You voted: urgent needs such as housing, food, health, repairs pay down debt home improvement save donate other Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuburn councilman arrested on trespassing chargeFremont truck stop closed, cleanedSchermerhorn family thankful for prayersCOVID-19 cases confirmed at Kendallville senior facilityIndiana COVID-19 testing bottoms out againMan suspected of attempted murderNoble County cases spike after positive tests in senior facilityNew cases reported in all four countiesLights for Loggan: Area schools honor North Central AD who passed from COVID-19Cameron staff use surgical drapes for masks Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Angola mechanic giving back to the community Lower-priced versions of Humalog® Mix75/25(TM) KwikPen® and Humalog® Junior KwikPen® now available Escalade Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Tom Oates: NFL scouts love Badgers' low-risk, high-reward talent Jon Bon Jovi makes a surprise appearance at a Florida kindergarten Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deliver meals in Los Angeles Chris Hemsworth happy Liam is out of Malibu Ellen DeGeneres offers co-hosting opportunity to fan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.