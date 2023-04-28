Lillian Joy Leland was born and died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
Survivors include her parents, Brent and Kathy (Davis) Leland, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and four siblings.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.