Sondra Kae Carder, age 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: February 9, 2022 @ 12:20 am
(0) comments
