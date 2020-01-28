KENDALLVILLE — Kailee Nicole (Blackman) Raines, 26, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
She was born Aug. 20, 1993, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Jon and Cyndi (Lehman) Blackman.
She was a 2012 graduate of East Noble High School in Kendallville, where she was a four-year show choir member and participated in the theater.
On March 17, 2019, she married Tyler Raines. He survives in Kendallville.
Mrs. Raines was a catering assistant manager at Potbelly Sandwiches in Fort Wayne.
Kailee loved cats. She also enjoyed reading and listening to her favorite music. No matter the situation, she always was helpful to her family and friends.
Also surviving are her mother and stepfather, Cyndi and Ben Fetrow, of Kendallville; her father and stepmother, Jon and Amanda Blackman, of Kendallville; two brothers, Nikolas Blackman, of Kendallville and Sebastian (Devin Hensley) Griffiths, of Kendallville; a nephew, Spencer Griffiths; maternal grandparents, Cherris and Louie Lehman, of Kendallville and Mary and Buzz Deeds, of Macy; and paternal grandparents, David and Carol Blackman, of Kendallville and James and Roselyn Wells, of Auburn.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Funeral services will be private.
Preferred memorials are to Club Recovery, 1110 Dowling St., Kendallville, Indiana, 46755.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
