Alice Parker
LARWILL — Alice Ruth (Gaff) Parker, age 99, of Larwill, Indiana, passed away at 12:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
Born on March 17, 1922, in Noble County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Eliza and Josephine (Rowland) Gaff.
Alice attended Larwill High School and graduated with the Class of 1941.
On June 6, 1943, she married Roscoe “Bud” Parker.
She worked at Whitley Products for several years before going to work at Dana Weatherhead, Columbia City, until her retirement in 1984.
Alice was a member of Christ’s Covenant Church, Winona Lake. She crocheted more than 500 hats annually for her church and those in need.
Alice also volunteered her time at Whitley County Life Center, in addition to cooking, oil painting, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Bill Parker and Sharon (Gary) Gohlke, both of Larwill, Thomas (Janice) Parker, of Pierceton and Jack (Zora Jane) Parker, of Warsaw; step-children, Joan Korn and Richard Parker, both of Fort Wayne; sister, Grace Brower, of Larwill; numerous grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roscoe “Bud” Parker; children, Robert Parker, John Parker, Alan Dixon and Janice Andrews; son-in-law, Gene Andrews; siblings, Berniece Nickerson, Ruby Horton, Velma Miller, Jeri Daily, Pearl Secrist, Ellen Puff, Forrest Gaff, Robert Gaff and Jesse Gaff.
Friends may call on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. The family asks anyone attending services to please wear a mask.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at West Etna Cemetery, Larwill.
Memorial contributions in memory of Alice may be made to Christ’s Covenant Church.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to send a condolence.
