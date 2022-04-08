GOSHEN — Mary Ellen Holloway, age 72, of Goshen, Indiana, formerly of Dothan, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at home with her family.
She was born on Nov. 14,1949, the daughter of Ammon and Alma (Bontrager) Miller.
She is survived by her mother, Alma Miller; two sons, David (Mary) Herschberger and Menno (Glenda) Herschberger; two daughters, Susan (Christy) Bontrager and Alma (Marion) Troyer; 22 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Wilma (David) Yoder, Lydia (Cristy) Eash and Katie Miller; four brothers, Floyd (Katie) Miller, Perry (Kathryn) Miller, Orva (Sylvia) Miller and Elmer (Irene) Miller; along with a sister-in-law, Rhonda Miller
She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Chris Miller.
A funeral service will be held for Mary Ellen at 9 a.m., on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Eden Worship Center, 4095 S. C.R. 900W, Topeka, IN 46571.
Pastor Harold Gingerich will officiate.
Burial will follow at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m., on Friday April 8, 2022, at Eden Worship Center.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
