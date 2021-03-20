ALBION — Bobby Louis Bering, 79, of Albion, Indiana, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Bobby was born on Feb. 7, 1942, in Port Orchard, Washington, to Samuel and May (Matthieson) Bering.
He was a graduate of International Business College.
Bobby served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 until 1968, and in the Indiana Air National Guard from 1978 until his retirement in 2000.
In his free time he enjoyed racing and camping.
He married Dorris Jean Mullins on March 28, 1964, in El Paso, Texas. She survives in Albion.
Also surviving are his son, Bobby L. (Dana) Bering, of Columbia City; daughters, Jennifer A. (Doug) Speaker, of Kendallville and Tina M. (Todd) Stringfellow, of Wawaka; grandchildren, Brandy (Steve) Hatton, Kylee (Austin) Mead, Shelby Bering, Kelly (Kevin) Holst, Allison (Devin) Smith, Jordan Speaker, Jacob (Sarah) Stringfellow and Cole (Mikayla Whitehurst) Bering. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Sierra, Skyler, Lane, Landen, Haley, Briana, Aspen and Brysen; brothers, Samuel Bering and Gerry Bering; and sisters, Ilene (David) Hawley and Judy (John) Patton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harry Bering; and sisters, Dorothy Rhines and Kathy Fox.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation from noon until time of service.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Those attending the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth.
Burial with military honors will be at Wolf Lake Cemetery.
Contributions in Bobby's memory may be directed to Northeast Indiana Cancer Services.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneral homes.com.
