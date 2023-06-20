AUBURN — Robert C. Spice, 79, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday June 18, 2023, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
He was born on June 19, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Leonard and Mabel (Cullen) Spice.
Robert was a truck driver for several companies and was also former owner of the Alamo Inn and Northway Inn Again, both in Auburn.
He was a former member of both the Auburn Moose Lodge and Sons of the American Legion.
He married Patricia Wells in 1987, in Ashley, Indiana, and she passed away in 2019.
Surviving are five sons and a daughter, Robert C “Bob” (Debbie) Spice Jr., of Fort Wayne, William A “Bill” (Melissa) Spice, of Auburn, Eugene “Huey” (Jen) White, of Kendallville, Debbie (Don Pierson) Develbiss, of Garrett, Bruce (Penny Hauser) White, of Garrett and James “Jimmy” (Tonzetta) White, of Elkhart: 49 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters, Gene (Dorothy) Spice, of Fort Wayne, Rosie Robinson, of Scottsville, Kentucky, and Carol Spice, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Anita Fell; and two sisters, Linda McDougal and Darlene Beeman.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is 1-3 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in memory of Robert to Auburn Moose Lodge, 402 S. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
