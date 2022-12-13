BUTLER — Ireland Kenadie Mansfield, 11, of Butler, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Dec. 16, 2010, in Auburn, Indiana, to Jacob Mansfield Sr., and Stacie A. (Parkhurst) Mansfield.
Ireland was a sixth grader at Butler Elementary in Butler, Indiana.
She enjoyed life and all that it was about and was known by all for her smile. She enjoyed playing video games with her brother, singing and dancing around the house and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her parents, Jacob Mansfield Sr., and Stacie Mansfield, of Butler; four siblings, William Cole, of Adrian, Michigan, Jacob Mansfield Jr., of Butler, Jorja Mansfield, of Butler and David Mansfield, of Butler; maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Amy Johnson and Vern Johnson Jr., of Hudson, Michigan; paternal grandmother, Sandra Harkin, of Auburn; paternal grandfather, Herbert Charlton, of Edgerton, Ohio; seven aunts and their spouses, Amanda and Denny Johnson, of Waldo, Florida, Ariel and Jesse Middleton, of Ashley, Erika Mullett and Johannes Mullett, of Stryker, Ohio, Tesia Osbun and Joey Rodman, of Butler, Alicia and Tom Sult, of Battle Creek, Michigan, Alex Flotow, of Wabash and Destani and Tylor Bute, of Bryan, Ohio; and 10 cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William Parkhurst; paternal step-grandfather, Willy Harkin; and paternal step-grandmother, Betty Akers.
Ireland’s family invites all to celebrate her birthday and celebrate her life from 5-8 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Butler Bowl and Recreation Center, 634 E. Main St., Butler.
Memorials may be directed to Lily Creek Farms, 6031 Carpenter Road, Defiance, OH 43512, or make donations online at www.lilycreekfarms.org.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.