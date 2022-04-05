SYRACUSE — Eloise (Obenchain) Kuhn, age 91, of Syracuse, Indiana, went to be with The Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born in Logansport, Indiana, on Dec. 28, 1930, the daughter of John Donald and Violetta (Lapin) Obenchain.
In 1954, she married John Kuhn in Logansport, Indiana.
She is survived by three children, Mark Kuhn, Michael (fiancée, Brenda Marshall) Kuhn, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lisa Geiger (Michael) Schultz, of Syracuse, Indiana; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Megan) Kuhn, of Kendallville, Indiana, Aaron (Angie) Kuhn, of Ligonier, Indiana, Katlin Kuhn, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Justin Kuhn, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cameron Kuhn, of Indianapolis, Indiana; a great-grandson, Samuel Aaron Kuhn, of Ligonier, Indiana; special family friend, Carla Lucas; and last but not least, her furbaby, Gracie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Donna M. Pear.
Eloise was a very hard worker and retired from Monsanto in Ligonier after many years of service. In retirement she owned and operated Bearly Used Antiques in Syracuse, Indiana. Her last job was her dream job, working as the curator of the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum.
Eloise was a devoted Evangelical Christian and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She collected antiques and chicken memorabilia of all kinds. Her greatest passion however was sharing the Gospel with others.
Eloise will be laid to rest with private graveside rites, at Cosperville Cemetery.
Pastor Kevin Moore will officiate.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Cromwell Community Center, 353 N. Baker St., Cromwell, IN 46732.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Noble County Community Church, 1762 N. C.R. 1150W, Cromwell, IN 46732.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
