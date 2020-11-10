ASHLEY — Jerry L. Kugler, 81, of Ashley, Indiana, died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1939, in Garrett, Indiana, to Walter and Daisy (Snell) Kugler.
On July 15, 1962, in Butler, Indiana, he married Carol Vose.
Mr. Kugler honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1964.
He was an auto parts salesman for 30 years. He then worked at the Indiana Toll Road for 10 years and retired from the Steuben County Council on Aging as a driver.
Jerry enjoyed horses and playing euchre. He was an avid fisherman and could frequently be found at Little Turkey Lake.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Carol Kugler, of Ashley; two sons, Tim (Sherry) Kugler, of Ashley and Chip Kugler, of Jasper; a granddaughter, Kacee (Dakota) Lambert; and a sister, Vicky Temple, of Arizona.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.. at Circle Cemetery near Hudson.
Pastor Craig Burkholder of Hudson United Brethren Church will officiate.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N/ Main St/, Hudson. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
