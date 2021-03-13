ANGOLA — Avis Wenzel, age 92, of Angola, Indiana, left this earth on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a brief illness at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was the daughter of Andrew and Anne Schoep and sister to Robert Schoep, who preceded her in death.
Avis was born on Feb. 23, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and spent her youth and young adult life there.
She married Gene Wenzel in 1948, and started a family of five children.
Gene preceded her in death in 1987.
Avis was a loving wife, mother and grandma, who never knew a stranger. The family moved to Angola in 1960, and thoroughly enjoyed life among countless friends in Steuben County for the past 60 years.
Avis particularly loved knitting, dancing and golf.
Avis is survived by her four sons, Tom (Susan), Don (Beth), Mike (Terri) and Ron (Jan); daughter, Wendy (Curt) Clester; grandchildren, Andrew (Michelle), Travis, Nick, Matt, Joe Wenzel and Connor and Shelbe Clester; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Wenzel.
There will be no calling or service.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Memorials may be made to Gene Wenzel Scholarship Fund c/o Steuben County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.