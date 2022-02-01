KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Eugene Mellott, 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1949, in Holdrege, Nebraska, to Lloyd and Geraldine (Barber) Mellott.
On June 16, 1984, in Kendallville, he married Patricia Jean “Patti” Browand.
Mr. Mellott retired from CJ Automotive in Butler, where he was the engineering and maintenance manager.
Ron enjoyed working in construction in his early days, hunting, and reading. His family described him as a workaholic. Many years ago, he even started his own newspaper in our area. Even though he worked long hours, he always made time for family and dearly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Patti Mellott, of Kendallville; three daughters, Stephanie (Jon Farmer) Mellott-Barry, of Garrett, Ammie (Sam Hunley) Mellott, of Avilla and Amy (Jason Kistler) Worsham, of Kendallville; two sons, Cory (April) Mellott, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Technical Sergeant Scott (Kelli) Mellott, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; eight grandchildren, Cain (Missy) Smith, Miranda (Victor Thieme) Hunley, Dylan (Payton Hart) Hunley, Kennedy (Michael) Collins, Madison Mellott, Christian Mellott-Worsham, Brooklyn Mellott and Rylee Worsham; seven great-grandchildren, Lillith, Waylon, Marshall, Ivy, Preslie, Knox and Quentin; a sister, Robin Mellott, of Fort Wayne; and a sister-in-law, Sue Mellott, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cherie Mellott; a granddaughter, Keirstin Mellott-Day; and two brothers, Rick Mellott and Randy Mellott.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Cory Mellott, Scott Mellott, Christian Mellott-Worsham, Dylan Hunley, Sam Hunley and Cain Smith.
Visitation is Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, from 2-8 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.