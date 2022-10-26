BUTLER — Richard Henry Minehart, born on Nov. 4, 1936, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.
Richard was preceded in death by his father and mother, Glenn and Ruth Minehart; his loving wife, Catharine Minehart; and his granddaughter, Madalyn Minehart.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Madelyn Minehart; his sons, Sam, Luke (Nicole Payton) and George (Danielle Massey); his grandchildren, Mikayla, Bowen, Piper and Avery Minehart.
Richard graduated from Upper Darby High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
After a four-year stint in the U.S. Army, he studied history and geography at Slippery Rock State Teachers College, where he was also a three-year varsity letter winner in soccer. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock, Richard earned his Master of Education from West Chester University.
He met his beloved wife, Catharine, while working as a Jr. High School teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System. They were married on Aug. 14, 1965, and remained so until her death in January 2010.
It was during their 46-year marriage, that Richard committed his life to one important value — his unwavering belief in the saving grace of Jesus Christ. He and Catharine were called to teach in a missionary school in Brazil, where their eldest son, Samuel, was born. Four years later, Richard and his family returned to the United States. Richard earned his Master of Divinity from Grace Theological Seminary, in Winona Lake, Indiana.
During his studies at Grace, his middle son Lucas was born.
Richard became pastor of Community Bible Church, in Butler, Indiana, where his youngest son, George, was born. After his time at Community Bible, Richard continued to run his own wallpaper hanging business, his dedication to provide for his family
always stood out to his children. He named his business R.H. Minehart and Sons, even though none of his sons did a lick of work! Richard always had a clever phrase, adage, or saying to emphasize the wisdom he lovingly passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Upon his retirement from the workforce, Richard focused his love, attention, and affection on his grandchildren. Richard’s faith in the salvation offered to all through Jesus Christ was evident in his straightforward belief in the simple truth of the Good News of the Gospel as shown in Acts 16:31 “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved …”
His curious nature and love of learning drove him to learn ancient Greek
and Hebrew, to be able to best understand the teachings of the Bible. His faith was his guiding principle in life. He would encourage anyone reading this to pick up their Bible and renew or start their relationship with Jesus Christ.
Services will be held at Johnson Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway in Butler, Indiana, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at noon, until the time of service.
Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate, in his name, to a religious, charitable, or educational institution of your choice.
