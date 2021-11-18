KENDALLVILLE — Patricia A. Trowbridge, 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1944, in Jones, Michigan, to Wallace and Pauline (Blough) Johnston.
On Sept. 30, 1961, in Kendallville, she married Walter D. Trowbridge Sr. He preceded her in death on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Mrs. Trowbridge had worked at McCray Memorial Hospital, Kendallville Manor and Group Dekko, all in Kendallville.
She attended Grace Christian Church in Kendallville.
Patricia enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, gardening, and puzzles. She loved anything “Elvis”, but, most of all, she dearly loved her grandchildren and doing anything for them that she could.
Surviving are two sons, Walter Trowbridge Jr., of Albion and Scott Trowbridge, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; three daughters, Madonna Trowbridge, of Pennsylvania, Melissa (Kyle) Baker, of Kendallville and Sarah (Matthew) Crupe, of Avilla; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy (Perry) Wright, of Liberty, Missouri, and Myrta Budd, of Florida.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Rowe and Mary Trowbridge; and a brother, Chester Johnston.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Chris Mosley of Grace Christian Church in Kendallville officiating.
Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons, Eric Crupe, Parker Crupe and Tyler Baker. Active pallbearers are Walter Trowbridge Jr., Walter Trowbridge III, Timothy Gilbert, Matthew Crupe and Kyle Baker.
Visitation is Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Patricia’s funeral service on Monday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m., for those unable to attend.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children.
View a video tribute after Sunday, or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
