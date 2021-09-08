SOUTH WHITLEY — Erica Faye Alma, 30, of rural South Whitley, Indiana, died unexpectedly at her home at 11:32 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
She was born on July 5, 1991, in Fresno, California, the daughter of Michael L. and Nola E. (Abbott) Alma.
She grew up in the South Whitley area, completing South Whitley Elementary School and graduating from Whitko High School in 2010. She then attended a beauty college.
During her high school years, she was a cheerleader and enjoyed playing basketball.
For several years she waitressed at Richard’s Restaurant both in Columbia City and Warsaw.
With an outgoing personality, she liked to socialize with her friends and acquaintances. She reveled in the thrill of dirt bike riding whenever she had the opportunity.
Her focus and joy in her life became her son, Braiden, whom she adored.
Surviving is her son, Braiden, of Sidney; parents, Michael and Nola Alma, of South Whitley; siblings, Kayla J. (Daniel) Tursell, of Howell, Michigan, and Dillon M. Alma, of South Whitley.
Visitation is from 1-5 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley, with a funeral service to start at 5 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to final expenses, c/o Smith and Sons.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
