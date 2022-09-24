COLUMBIA CITY — Carolyn R. French, 94, of Columbia City, Indiana, and formerly of South Whitley, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Born on Aug. 14, 1928, in Huntington, Indiana, she was the daughter of Norman and Mary (Thomson) Karns.
Spending most of her life in Whitley County, Carolyn was a Majorette in the South Whitley High School band and graduated with the Class of 1946.
On Feb. 18, 1950, she married Robert French.
Before being married, Carolyn was a waitress at Kenny's restaurant and worked at the movie theater in South Whitley. Along with being a homemaker, she worked at Franklin Financial. She and her late husband were also past owners of the gas and service station in Bippus and South Whitley.
Carolyn had a great sense of humor, was social and positive. She could brighten anyone's day, always put others before herself, and was a caregiver. She enjoyed time spent with her family at Barbee Lake, talking on the phone, watching movies, plays and sports. Carolyn was an avid reader, a Colts fan and enjoyed the challenges of Scrabble, crossword puzzles and playing a hand of euchre.
She had been a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Bippus.
Survivors include her children, Nonda (Chuck) Bolyard, Kevin French and Melodee (Rich) Vicars; two grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert French, in April 2000; son, Kerry French; and sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Clifford Lutes.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
Following the service, she will be laid to rest at South Whitley Cemetery, beside her husband.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to Humane Society of Whitley County, Parkview Whitley Home Health and Hospice, or the Columbia City Fire Department.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Carolyn's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
