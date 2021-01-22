WOLCOTTVILLE — Carroll Dale Noll, 84, of Wolcottville, Indiana, went to see his Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Noll was born on March 20, 1936, in Kendallville, Indiana, to L. Dale and Bertha (Perkins) Noll. They preceded him in death.
A lifelong LaGrange County resident, he owned and operated Country Hills Farm.
Carroll was a supporter of FFA and was an Honorary Hoosier FFA member. On Oct. 14, 2007, he received the Mighty Oak Award from the Prairie Heights School Corporation.
Carroll was an active member of Stroh Church of Christ, where he had been both a Deacon and an Elder, and he was a member of Stroh Lions Club. He loved to sing.
Mr. Noll served with the Indiana Army National Guard.
On June 30, 1957, in Stroh, Indiana, he married Barbara G. Yates. Mrs. Noll survives in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Also surviving are his children, Diana (Brian) Meyer, of Hudson, Indiana, Ronald (Alicia) Noll, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Glenn (Theresa) Noll, of LaGrange, Indiana; his grandchildren, Wendy Weaver, Dusty Weaver, Elizabeth Noll, Kevin Noll, Nathan Noll, Paul Noll and Timothy Noll; a great-grandchild, Keldan Weaver; and a sister, Joan (Lynn) Tracey, of Wolcottville, Indiana.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m., at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson, Indiana.
The visitation time will continue until the service time at 4 p.m.
The service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Hamm.
Memorials may be made to either Stroh Church of Christ or Prairie Heights FFA.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
