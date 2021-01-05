WATERLOO — Rebecca R. McFalls, age 52, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her Waterloo home.
Rebecca was born on July 26, 1968, in Sandusky, Ohio.
She was a graduate of Newark High School in Newark, Ohio.
She married Robert McFalls on Sept. 20, 2008, in Auburn. He resides in Waterloo.
Rebecca was a member of New Life House of Worship in Garrett.
She founded and operated God’s Pantry Food for Love in Auburn and Butler. She also held numerous fundraisers to help those in need.
She enjoyed cooking and baking cakes.
Survivors include her husband, Robert T. McFalls, of Waterloo; her mother, her mother, Regina (Lough) Anderson, of Waterloo; daughters, Dreama Jordan, of Auburn, Nadia Winter, of Auburn and Kirstina Slone, of Pleasant Lake; 11 grandchildren, Derrick Jordan, Keyeria Cox, Lionel Cox, Jazlynn Bough, Tessa Bough, Meshia Thompson, Skyla Thompson, Novia Thompson, Haysha Goynes, Johna Goynes and John Goynes III; brothers, William McMillon, of Newark, Ohio, Logan Jordan, of Newark, Ohio; Daniel McMillon, of Battle Creek, Michigan, and James McMillon III, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; brother and sister-in-law, James McMillon Jr. and Cora, of Kendallville; sister, Jennifer McMillon, of Battle Creek, Michigan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dalena and Shawn Maenle of Garrett and Corrine and Quincey Hall, of Battle Creek, Michigan; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Cathy Thomas, of Corunna.
She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, James and Denise McMillon; and one son, James Mills.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor J. C. Banks officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses, in care of Nadia Winter, 350 W. Fourth St., Apt. 4, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Per the Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
