CHURUBUSCO — Kaylene (Nicolet) Duncan, 61, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Fort Wayne, on July 21, 1959, to Robert and Ruth (Dryer) Nicolet.
She graduated from Concordia High School in 1977.
Kaylene was married to Douglas Duncan at Clear Lake Lutheran Chapel, on Aug. 16, 1980.
She worked as a Title Clerk with Midwest American for many years.
Kaylene is survived by her husband of 40 years, Douglas Duncan; her mother, Ruth Nicolet; her daughter, Kristen Duncan; her son, Matthew Duncan; her mother-in-law, Carol Duncan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Nicolet; and her sister, Karen Hughes.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Suburban Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.