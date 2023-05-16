LIGONIER — Raymond Jacob Jones, age 84, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Ray was born on May 22, 1938, the son of Fred and Susanna (Beachy) Jones in LaGrange County, Indiana.
On April 17, 1957, he married Frances Mabie; she preceded him in death on June 27, 2000. On July 3, 2008, he married Linda Smith.
Ray retired as a supervisor from Homecrest in Goshen after 29 years in maintenance. He was an avid coon hunter in his younger years, loved fishing, and attended Ligonier Church of Christ for more than 66 years.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Ligonier; two children, Robert (Sonya) Jones, of Wisconsin, and Teresa (Donn) Fleck, of Millersburg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Christine (Ron) Jones, of Albion, Teresa Jones, of Albion and Tammy (Ed) Wiseman, of Kendallville; along with several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances; two children, Jackie and Glen; two sisters, Marylou Miller and Betty Jacobs; a brother, Alvin Jones; and a stepdaughter, Kimberly Slone.
A private family burial will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier Christian Church, 9025 N. C.R. 860W, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com..
