Edna Yoder, 93, of rural Bloomfield, Iowa, previously from LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home.
Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield is assisting the family.
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 9:16 am
