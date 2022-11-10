BUTLER — Victor E. “Vic” Timmerman, 92, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on July 9, 1930, in Spencerville, Indiana, to Charles and Marjorie (Furnish) Timmerman.
Vic was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War.
Vic married Loretta E. Hankey on Jan. 3, 1953, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Butler, and she survives.
He was a lifetime Wilmington Township farmer. He also worked at GE in Fort Wayne for 14 years.
Vic was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Butler.
He also was a member of Spencerville Masonic Lodge, Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, Fort Wayne Shrine, Cedar Creek Shrine Club, American Legion Post 202 of Butler and was a former member of the Waterloo Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was very active and served on various organizations in DeKalb County.
Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and John Ross, of Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Von and Teri Timmerman, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Rebecca Henderson, Rachael Ponds, John D. Ross II, Stacy Hudson and Melissa Salway; two step-grandchildren, Kloudi Minnick and Skyler Bishop; 10 great-grandchildren, Danial, Sydney, Breah, Aidan, Brantly, Coy, Reid, Ayden, Amelia and Abraham; six step-great-grandchildren, Christopher, Clayton, Karson, Addison, Elodie and Emry; and two sisters, Eloise Fry, of Butler and Loree “Peg” Baker, of Bremerton, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Rick Timmerman and Charles Timmerman; five brothers, David Timmerman, DuWayne Timmerman, Louis “Shorty” Timmerman, Keith Timmerman and Howard “Pete” Timmerman; and seven sisters, Mozella Edgar, Anita Fry, Patricia Melchi, Shirley Zimmerman, Darlene Zimmerman, Norma Dickson and Sharon Snyder.
A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Butler Cemetery, 7203 C.R. 28, Butler.
The Rev. Christine Fodrea will be officiating. There also will be a Masonic service and Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy and American Legion Post 202 of Butler.
Memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
