SYRACUSE — Barbara L. DeBolt, age 69, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 4:50 a.m., at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1953, the daughter of Harry James Jr., and Mary “Alice” (Farney) Wade in Berwind, West Virginia.
On March 8, 1986, she married Richard DeBolt.
Barb is survived by her husband of 37 years, Richard DeBolt, of Syracuse, Indiana; a daughter, Barb (Scott) Donley, of Ligonier, Indiana; two grandchildren, Kristi (Brandon) Hamman and Kandice (Abram) Bottles, both of Ligonier, Indiana; four great-grandchildren, Madelynn Bottles, McKale Bottles, Tori Hamman and Carson Hamman, all of Ligonier; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Harry James Wade II, Roy Wade, Edna Sims and “Mary” Alice Wade.
Barb worked at Kidd & Company for more than 28 years and then at Rinker Boats and JC Pontoon, before retirement.
She loved her family and she loved animals. She also enjoyed bowling and family get-togethers.
In keeping with her wishes, no public visitation or services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be directed to New Hope Pet Rescue, 72555 C.R. 29, Syracuse, IN 46567.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
