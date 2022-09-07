WOLCOTTVILLE — James “Jim” Michael Craig, age 80, of Witmer Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence, with his loving wife by his side.
Mr. Craig was born on Nov. 8, 1941, at Ball Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, to Paul and Maxine (Rufenbarger) Craig.
In 1959, he graduated from York Town High School in York Town, Indiana.
On June 29, 1985, Jim married the love of his life, Vicki Lynn Strawser, at Witmer Lake in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Jim owned and operated Jim’s Garbage Service for more than 20 years, before retiring in 2000.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He thoroughly loved fishing, hunting, yard work, bird watching, and sitting on his porch with a cup of coffee, while observing the wildlife around him. Jim was an environmentalist and activist in helping preserve wildlife. His favorite destination was venturing to Canada to fish and camp.
In his younger years, he belonged to a band called “The White Water Band”, where he was a bass guitar player.
Jim was a person of habit and routine. He logged many notes in his journals and was an expert on nutrition. Learning, researching, and becoming knowledgeable on an extensive variety of topics was something Jim found valuable.
Above all, he valued his relationship with God and his family. Jim loved spending every precious moment possible with his wife, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Jim was the caregiver to his wife and he loved ensuring she was well taken care of at all times.
Survivors include his spouse, Vicki Craig, of Witmer Lake, Indiana; daughters, Shelly Miazgowicz, of Millersburg, Indiana, and Monica Brady, of Rome City, Indiana; granddaughters, Whitley Craig and Corey Moore, of Sturgis, MIichigan, Olivia Brunt, of Bronson, Michigan, Estasha Vaughan, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Cynthia Lowe, of LaOtto, Indiana, and Madison Miazgowicz, of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandsons, Nathaniel Hipperhammer, of Orland, Indiana, Brendan Miazgowicz, of Churubusco, Indiana, Cruz Miazgowicz, of Millersburg, Indiana, and John Vaughan, of Syracuse, Indiana; great-granddaughters, Ivyelle Vaughan, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Violet Quiroz, of Bronson, Michigan; brother-in-law, Ronald Hess, of Witmer Lake, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Peggy and Butch Brown, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Tony Mast, of Rome City, Indiana; special niece, Kathy and Robert Krock, of Witmer Lake, Indiana; nephew, James and Abigail Hess, of Witmer Lake, Indiana; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lori Craig; sister, Judith Hess; and best friend, Sonny Kline.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, from 2-5 p.m., at Backroads Tavern, 725 W. C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, IN 46795.
Burial will take place at a later date at Orange Cemetery near Rome City, Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hessfuneralhome.com or find us on www.facebook.com.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services of LaGrange, Indiana.
