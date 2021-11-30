ALBION — Ronald "Ron" E. Smith, 86, of Skinner Lake near Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sacred Heart Village in Avilla.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 13, 1935, to Kenneth and Elouise (Linn) Smith.
Ron was employed at Essex for 25 years, working in Tool & Die.
He was a member of the Albion Eagles and former school board member at Zion Lutheran School in Fort Wayne.
On May 3, 1957, in Corunna, Indiana, he married Marlene Endorf. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Mathias (Mary) Smith, of Weiser, Idaho; daughters, Kimberly (Dan) Phares, of Ligonier, Ronda (Norm) Lortie, of Albion and Jody Gaff, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Greg Smith, Kenny Smith, Andrew Smith, Bradley Phares, Kristen Try, Tyler Phares, Jay Lortie, Joe Lortie, Todd Lortie, Abbey Mault, Jolene Deveau, Caleb Gaff and Courtney Gemmill; 34 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Endorf, of Fort Wayne; aunt, Leone Schmidt, of Fort Wayne; and cousin, Darleen Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Chris Gaff; great-grandson, Corbin Gemmill; and uncles, Donald Schmidt and Garland Schmidt.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 111 W. Albion St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Pastor Patrick Kuhlman will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Contributions in Ron's memory may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
