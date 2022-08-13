Ted Geiger
ALBION — Ted E. Geiger, age 92, of Albion, Indiana, passed away at 7:24 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his residence.
Born on June 5, 1930, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, he was the son of Harold and Treva (Ritter) Geiger.
Ted attended Wolf Lake High School and graduated with the Class of 1948, and was the only surviving member of the Wolf Lake basketball team.
He then proudly served his country in the United States Army.
On June 27, 1958, Ted married Marjorie Joan Bills, in Columbia City.
Ted worked at International Harvester, Fort Wayne, for 17 years and then for CO-OP for 11 years, until his retirement in 1993.
He enjoyed farming, gardening, and tinkering in his free time.
Survivors include his sons, John (Dottie) Geiger and Kevin Geiger, both of Albion; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie Geiger; and brothers, Joe and Roger Geiger.
Friends may call on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Ted will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Thorn Cemetery, Ormas.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ted, may be made to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.