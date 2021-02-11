TOPEKA — Ida "Carolyn" Yoder, 83, of Topeka, Indiana, left her earthly home at 2:32 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1937, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Menno and Sue (Miller) Yoder.
On July 2, 1955, she married Elmer W. Yoder; he died on Oct. 4, 1991.
Surviving are four daughters, Carol (Ervin) Lambright, of Shipshewana, Eloise (Marlin) Yoder, of Middlebury, LaVera (Wilbur) Hochstetler and Anita (Elroy) Yutzy, both of Topeka; son, Eugene (Ruth) Yoder, of Topeka; 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and sister, Anna Marie Miller, of Spencer, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Esther Yoder; and brother, Glen Yoder.
Carolyn was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She worked at the Topeka Sale Barn Restaurant and Tiffany's in Topeka for a number of years.
She enjoyed working in her flower garden, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and loved to watch her great-grandchildren play.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, and all day Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Dan Fry residence, 5300 S. S.R. 5, Topeka.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, also at the Dan Fry residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Wayne Miller and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
