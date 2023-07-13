INDIANAPOLIS — Keith L. Schrimshaw, 77, of Indianapolis and formerly of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at home with his wife, Linda, by his side.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1945, in Paulding, Ohio, to Albert and Helen (Huebner) Schrimshaw.
Keith was a graduate of Payne High School in Payne, Ohio, and he went on to earn a Business Degree from Indiana University-Purdue University in Fort Wayne.
Keith married his first wife, Janice K. (Mason) Schrimshaw, on Aug. 1, 1970, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 12, 1987.
He married Linda Strawbridge (Lakamp) Schrimshaw on Dec. 26, 1990, in Auburn and she resides in Indianapolis.
Keith worked for General Electric for 27 years, first as a toolmaker, then as a manufacturing engineer and supervisor. After leaving General Electric, Keith worked at Foamex in Auburn for eight years. In 2002, Keith purchased and operated the Auburn Vac Shop until his retirement in 2010.
He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Over the years he also attended the First United Methodist Church in Auburn and the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Stroh.
Keith was also a member and past president of the Auburn Lions Club and he served on the Auburn City Counsel for six years. Most important to Keith was his family and he loved spending time with all of them.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Schrimshaw, of Indianapolis; son and son-in-law, Eric Schrimshaw, PhD and Paul Snatchko, of Orlando, Florida; daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Sean Becker, of Savannah, Georgia, and Dawn and Blaine Dinwiddie, of Indianapolis; three granddaughters, Elizabeth Dinwiddie, Jane Dinwiddie and Mary Dinwiddie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rex and Irene Schrimshaw, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Neal and Mary Schrimshaw, of Columbia City, Indiana; sister and brother-in-law, Marla and John White, of Churubusco, Indiana; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Garland and Nola Lakamp, of Phoenix, Arizona; several nieces; nephews; and other extended family members.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Janice Schrimshaw.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ted Jansen officiating.
Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given in memory of Keith to the Auburn Lions Club, P.O. Box 901, Auburn, IN 46706, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 10275 E. C.R. 550S, Hudson, IN 46747 or Epworth United Methodist Church, 6450 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46220.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
