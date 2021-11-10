GREENWOOD — Shannon Beth Adams-Bowman, 68, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Nineveh, Indiana.
Shannon was born on Nov. 26, 1952, in Angola, Indiana, to Robert F. and Violet (Corey) Adams. Her parents preceded her in death.
Shannon married the love of her life, David Bowman, on Oct. 22, 1983, in Greenwood; they were married for 38 wonderful years. Shannon was a loving wife, a caring stepmother, and a wonderful grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
Shannon worked as a self-employed attorney all her life. She graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree and later went on to achieve her Juris Doctorate degree from IU.
Shannon is survived by her husband, David Bowman, of Greenwood, Indiana; her three stepchildren, Kellie (Steve) Gobel, of Shelbyville, Indiana, Lorie (Steve) Morris, of Princes Lakes, Indiana, and David Bowman Jr., of Indianapolis, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Barry Adams, of Greenwood.
Shannon was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Violet Adams; and her brother, Bruce Adams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Indianapolis Retired Police Officers Association.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 2-8 p.m., at Jessen & Keller Funeral Homes ~ Whiteland Chapel, with funeral service starting at 5 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jessen & Keller Funeral Homes ~ Whiteland Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.