WOLCOTTVILLE — Kenneth Wayne Butler, age 79, of Pretty Lake, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his daughter, Somer’s home in Cypress, Texas.
Ken was born the youngest of nine children in Holdenville, Oklahoma, on Aug. 26, 1942, to Carl and Goldie (Rayburn) Butler. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Wetumka High School in 1960, and attended Oklahoma University.
He honorably served his country from 1964-1965, in the United States Army in Korea.
Ken worked his entire career in the oil and gas industry over many years. He was employed with Baroid Oil Company in Alaska, and Corpus Christi, Texas, and MI Drilling, LLC, of Midland and Houston, Texas, and Bakersfield, California.
He married Barbara Hanley on March 3, 1989, in Anchorage, Alaska. Ken and Barb made their home on Pretty Lake following retirement in 2015.
Ken was a member of Stroh Lion’s Club, and he was the treasurer of the Pretty Lake Conservation Club.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Butler, of Pretty Lake; daughters, Somer and Brandon Dudman, of Cypress, Texas, and Brooke Fowler, of Henderson, Nevada; four grandchildren, Hanley Fowler and Payton Fowler, of Henderson, Nevada, Elle Kardatzke, of Miami, Florida, and Brinkley Dudman, of Cypress, Texas; brother, the Rev. Claude and Reinette Butler ,of Wetumka, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Patricia Butler, of Wyoming; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Gertrude Waddell, Ophelia Hooper, Clara Hampton, Virginia Bachus, Leroy Butler, Louise Mason and Dean Butler.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
The Rev. Claude Butler and close friend, Pat Mitchell, will officiate the funeral service with special music by Emily Kem.
Burial with military honors will follow at IOOF Odd Fellow Cemetery, New Haven.
Casket bearers will be Brandon Dudman, Jared Butler, John Butler, Pat Mitchell, Todd Roller and Kurt Tompkins, with John Patton as honorary bearer.
Memorial donations may be made to the Stroh Lions Club or Stroh Volunteer Fire Department or Pretty Lake Conservation Club for building renovations.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
