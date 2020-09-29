AUBURN — Clark Butler Mason, age 66, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 31, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana, to Richard and Phyllis J. (Butler) Mason. His mother resides in Fort Wayne.
Clark graduated from Northrop High School in Fort Wayne. He went on to work at Sheller Globe in Grabill and for the City of Woodburn.
Clark married Pamela Warstler Price on Oct. 25, 1986, in Butler, Indiana. She resides in Auburn.
In 2004, Clark suffered a debilitating stroke. In the years to follow, he suffered many additional medical setbacks, but every time he came back strong. His perseverance and determination were truly inspirational, and his can-do attitude defined him.
Clark enjoyed vintage and sports cars. He also enjoyed spending time outside. Clark was most happy spending time with his family.
Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Colby and Malcolm Cain, of Auburn; son; Dustin Mason, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Macy Rigelman, Callan Rigelman and McKinley Cain; step-grandchildren, Owen Cain and Hannah Cain; three siblings, Stan (Phylis) Mason, Cheryl Ely and Jill Longley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; step-daughter, Amanda Price; and several other special family members.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Christ’s Church in Butler.
Memorials may be directed to Clark’s family in care of Pamela Mason.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
