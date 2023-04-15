FORT WAYNE — Jerome J. Choinski, 68, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
He was born on Feb. 23, 1955, in Garrett, Indiana.
Jerome served our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1973 to 1980.
In his free time, he loved to ride his Harley and spend time with his family.
Surviving family include his wife, Lyn Choinski; daughter, Shelly Choinski; son, Jerome J. Choinski Jr.; grandchildren, Hailey Webster and Jerome Choinski III; sister, Frances (Steve) Kleber; brothers, Alex (Mary) Choinski and Greg Leazier.
He was preceded in passing by his father, Alexander Choinski; mother, Mattie (Spencer) Peden; and his twin sister, Ferome Castillo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Burial will be at Ege Cemetery, LaOtto, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Lyn Choinski.
Condolences and memories may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.