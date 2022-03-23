Sarah Wilder
COLUMBIA CITY — Sarah “Evelyn” Wilder 82, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 7:45 a.m., on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, Indiana, where she had been a resident since April 2020.
Born Feb. 17, 1940, in DeKalb County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Nola A. (Frey) Fulmer. She completed elementary school at Newville and graduated from Riverdale High School in St Joe in 1958.
On June 2, 1962, she married William Clyde Wilder. They have always made their home in Columbia City. For the last 20 years the couple wintered in Avon Park, Florida.
Early in her work career, she did bookkeeping while living in Louisiana. After her marriage, she worked several years for Fort Wayne Newspapers in the accounting department. She found her passion in caring for others’ children and established and operated a daycare from her home.
Throughout her life children were her focus, whether her own or others, she enjoyed nurturing them. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school for ages 2-4 for many years. When her grandchildren came along, they became her focus as she cared for and loved them so well. Her greatest joy was her family, and she loved being with all her great-grandchildren too!
She was a member of Columbia City Christian Church and Tri-Kappa.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, William; children, Lisa M. (Matthew) Frank, of Rochester and William “David” (Jennifer) Wilder, of Columbia City; five grandchildren, Megan (Derrick) Fisher, Marcus (Jessica) Frank, Laura (Seth) Manns, Zachary (Stacy) Wilder and Emily (Curtis) Shoda; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, A. Marie (John) Mathews, of Temple, Texas, and Iva Ray, of Fort Wayne; and a brother, W. James (Dorothy) Fulmer, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Katheryn Moses; and a brother, Charles Fulmer.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Alton Park Cemetery near St Joe.
Visitation is from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials in Evelyn’s honor are to Columbia City Christian Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
